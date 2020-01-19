Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $69.08 and last traded at $68.18, with a volume of 248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.01.

The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $954,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at $954,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average is $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.