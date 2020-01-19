Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WTB. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,639.38 ($61.03).

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 4,481 ($58.95) on Friday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,761.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,486.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total transaction of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

