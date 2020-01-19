William Blair Weighs in on Visa Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Visa in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $204.70 on Friday. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $204.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $395.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,651,254,000 after acquiring an additional 379,577 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 3,715.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.