William Hill (LON:WMH) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 258 ($3.39) price target on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on shares of William Hill in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 220.62 ($2.90).

Get William Hill alerts:

Shares of LON WMH opened at GBX 182.25 ($2.40) on Friday. William Hill has a 1 year low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 181.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.