WSFS Financial (WSFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $183.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.75 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 20.56%. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

