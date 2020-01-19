XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) saw strong trading volume on Friday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating. 889,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,411,484 shares.The stock last traded at $93.86 and had previously closed at $95.35.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $12,889,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in XPO Logistics by 27.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.80.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

