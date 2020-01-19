Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Lowered to C$6.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.47. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.24.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$472.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

