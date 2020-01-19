Zacks: Analysts Expect Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $216.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) will announce sales of $216.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.30 million and the highest is $216.99 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $202.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $860.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $855.44 million to $864.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $896.43 million, with estimates ranging from $892.97 million to $899.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

NYSE:DRE opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $36.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,830,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,326,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927,278 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,966,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,405 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Duke Realty by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,907,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,760,000 after acquiring an additional 256,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,786,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,697,000 after acquiring an additional 76,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

