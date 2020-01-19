Zacks: Brokerages Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post sales of $75.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.72 million to $76.78 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $75.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $295.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $294.91 million to $296.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $304.38 million, with estimates ranging from $296.52 million to $314.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Haines sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $181,800.00. Also, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $108,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,600 shares of company stock worth $6,170,647. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 29,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.66. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

