Zacks: Brokerages Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.90 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Argus upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.41.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.32. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 896.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,602,000 after buying an additional 575,781 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after buying an additional 244,356 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,067,000 after buying an additional 208,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,218,000 after buying an additional 177,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $12,096,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

