Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) to Sell

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLDM. ValuEngine upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluidigm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fluidigm has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 57.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 21,055.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 105.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 148.6% during the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

