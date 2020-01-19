Zacks Investment Research Downgrades General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) to Hold

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Get General Finance alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

GFN stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $340.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. General Finance has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. General Finance had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Finance by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 97,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Finance by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Finance by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of General Finance by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Finance by 106.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Finance (GFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.