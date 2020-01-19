Zacks Investment Research Lowers Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Akzo Nobel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akzo Nobel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

AKZOY opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $34.36.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 70.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

