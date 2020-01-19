Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZG. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.12.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.30. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $745.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 431,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after buying an additional 311,761 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 624,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,682 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,464,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,434,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 82,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,815 shares in the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.