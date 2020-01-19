Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.65.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $217,505.55. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $100,772.70. Insiders sold a total of 72,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

