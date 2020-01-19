ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Trading 28.6% Higher

Shares of ZoomerMedia Ltd (CVE:ZUM) traded up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 653,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 574% from the average session volume of 97,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00.

ZoomerMedia Company Profile (CVE:ZUM)

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group. The company's television properties include Vision TV, a multi-faith specialty television service; ONE: Get Fit, which offers programs on exercise, meditation, yoga, natural health, and living a planet-friendly lifestyle; JoyTV that provides comedy and drama, and inspirational multi-faith programming for spiritual and cultural audience; and Faith TV, a channel for broadcasting Christian and local programming.

