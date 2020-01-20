$0.05 EPS Expected for RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RYB Education.

Get RYB Education alerts:

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RYB Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,044 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of RYB Education worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYB opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. RYB Education has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RYB Education (RYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.