$0.09 EPS Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $843,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $531,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

PING opened at $25.65 on Friday. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

