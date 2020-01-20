-$0.16 EPS Expected for Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apyx Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). Apyx Medical reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apyx Medical.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apyx Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $8.12 on Monday. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 277.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 31.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 21.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.