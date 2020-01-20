-$0.16 EPS Expected for Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apyx Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). Apyx Medical reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apyx Medical.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apyx Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $8.12 on Monday. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 277.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 31.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 21.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

