$0.35 EPS Expected for Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Cactus reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $160.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 998.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD opened at $33.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. Cactus has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.