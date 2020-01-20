$1.98 Million in Sales Expected for KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) will post sales of $1.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $3.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $13.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.71 million to $15.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.25 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.76.

KMPH opened at $0.42 on Monday. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 123,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,528 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in KemPharm by 801.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 767,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares during the period. 25.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

