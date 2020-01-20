1,109 Shares in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Wendys in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendys in the third quarter worth about $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Wendys in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Wendys in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wendys in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendys alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Wendys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

Wendys stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. Wendys Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.