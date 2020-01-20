$111.32 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to post $111.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $427.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $441.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $517.26 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $548.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million.

RTLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

RTLR opened at $17.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,270,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,460,000 after buying an additional 26,771 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,745,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,449,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.