$111.32 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to post $111.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $427.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $441.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $517.26 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $548.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million.

RTLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

RTLR opened at $17.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,270,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,460,000 after buying an additional 26,771 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,745,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,449,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

