1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €47.60 ($55.35) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.08 ($38.46).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

DRI stock opened at €22.66 ($26.35) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52-week low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 52-week high of €39.42 ($45.84).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.