$153.15 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) to post sales of $153.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.80 million to $156.11 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $124.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $596.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.90 million to $599.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $735.46 million, with estimates ranging from $714.10 million to $762.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.68.

NYSE SHAK opened at $69.91 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.50.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $2,476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,010,343.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 22.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,718,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 615.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 141,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

