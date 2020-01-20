1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,097 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 595,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 32.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 99,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,347,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after acquiring an additional 184,972 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 41.7% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period.

Shares of FIV opened at $9.27 on Monday. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

