$2.43 EPS Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce $2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.31 to $11.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.87.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $858,782.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,551 shares of company stock worth $2,994,702 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in F5 Networks by 88.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 414.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $137.00 on Monday. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $121.36 and a 52 week high of $173.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.44.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.