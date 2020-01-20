21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $10.77 on Thursday. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.35 million. On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 242,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85,697 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,810,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,901 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

