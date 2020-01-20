$3.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.83. Amgen posted earnings of $3.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $14.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.58 to $14.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.80 to $17.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.22.

AMGN stock opened at $241.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.58 and its 200 day moving average is $209.37. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 53.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.