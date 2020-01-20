$3.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.61 and the lowest is $3.47. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings of $3.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $12.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.39 to $14.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,871,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $262.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $194.38 and a 52-week high of $267.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6303 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

