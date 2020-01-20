-$3.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.79) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.02). bluebird bio reported earnings of ($2.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($14.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.38) to ($13.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($15.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.37) to ($12.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Swann raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.56.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $36,758.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,112.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $169,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,977 shares of company stock worth $1,263,376. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 532.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 398.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 2,020.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 87.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $163.43.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

