3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the 3D printing company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of 3D Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.57.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.22 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $193,054.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in 3D Systems by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,299 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

