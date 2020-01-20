$4.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to post earnings per share of $4.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.88 and the highest is $4.21. W W Grainger posted earnings per share of $3.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full-year earnings of $17.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.29 to $17.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $18.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.30 to $19.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.82.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $340.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.50 and its 200-day moving average is $301.48. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $255.09 and a 1 year high of $346.60.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 858.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 150.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 18,600.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

