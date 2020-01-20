4,063 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $853,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 386.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 510,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 405,221 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12,975.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 405,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $57.66 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

