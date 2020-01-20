4,134 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6,385.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,269,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,838 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walt Disney by 15.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,073,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $144.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.70. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $260.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Argus increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

