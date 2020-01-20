$453.23 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will post $453.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $456.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $451.20 million. Lumentum reported sales of $373.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Lumentum stock opened at $76.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -122.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 41,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,888.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,148.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5,481.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

