4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 3,250 ($42.75) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 3,150 ($41.44).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Thursday. FinnCap raised their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 3,046 ($40.07) to GBX 3,146 ($41.38) and gave the company a corporate rating in a research note on Thursday.

FOUR stock opened at GBX 3,400 ($44.73) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,246 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,968.85. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $954.91 million and a PE ratio of 25.19.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

