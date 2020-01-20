$5.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post $5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.52. Broadcom posted earnings of $5.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $23.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $24.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $25.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.68 to $26.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $308.79 on Monday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $250.09 and a 52-week high of $331.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,646 shares of company stock valued at $58,355,351. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,997,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.