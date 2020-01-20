$52.48 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) will post sales of $52.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.55 million. Inseego reported sales of $56.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $219.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.71 million to $220.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $265.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

INSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Inseego by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Inseego by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.66 million, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.78. Inseego has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.