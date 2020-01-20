$562.95 Million in Sales Expected for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) will post $562.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $556.40 million and the highest is $570.41 million. Cypress Semiconductor reported sales of $604.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $574.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CY. Cowen lowered Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

NASDAQ CY opened at $23.49 on Monday. Cypress Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,755.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $489,579.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,432.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,830. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 422.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 543,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 439,151 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 587,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 46.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 435,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 137,884 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 13.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $42,212,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

