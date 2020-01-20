$673.25 Million in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will post sales of $673.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $666.90 million and the highest is $676.90 million. TopBuild posted sales of $639.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $682.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 568 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $62,332.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $134,134.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,146. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,071.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 253.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 38.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 830.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth $207,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLD stock opened at $111.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.05. TopBuild has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $113.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

