$77.84 Million in Sales Expected for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post sales of $77.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.01 million and the lowest is $75.93 million. Natera reported sales of $67.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $296.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.01 million to $298.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $338.04 million, with estimates ranging from $330.97 million to $347.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 252.79%. Natera’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on shares of Natera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. Natera has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

In other Natera news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $3,769,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 280,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,263.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 8,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $285,763.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,436.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,915 shares of company stock valued at $6,426,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Natera by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Natera by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.