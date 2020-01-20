ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 22 by Deutsche Bank

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 22 target price by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABBN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 26 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 22.05.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

