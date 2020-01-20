Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $228.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.55.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $209.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.73. Accenture has a 52-week low of $147.44 and a 52-week high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $1,006,625.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,659. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,359,000 after acquiring an additional 320,967 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.