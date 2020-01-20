Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.8% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 90,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 237,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 36,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.38 and its 200 day moving average is $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $315.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

