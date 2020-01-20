Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has $410.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $336.28.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE opened at $349.74 on Friday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $237.27 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.79 and its 200 day moving average is $297.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $169.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.