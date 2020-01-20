Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will earn $3.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.13.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$260.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$255.73 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.33.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$44.51 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$37.84 and a 52-week high of C$63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.77. The stock has a market cap of $830.07 million and a PE ratio of 148.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is 802.68%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.