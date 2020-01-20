Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Albany International stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average is $82.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Albany International has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $271.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Albany International had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 137.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 866,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,107,000 after purchasing an additional 501,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 96.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after buying an additional 403,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,076,000 after buying an additional 340,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter valued at about $25,927,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 2,065.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,138,000 after buying an additional 254,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

