Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alkaline Water were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alkaline Water during the third quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alkaline Water during the third quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alkaline Water during the third quarter worth $74,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alkaline Water during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alkaline Water by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,095 shares during the period.

WTER opened at $1.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. Alkaline Water Company Inc has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.18.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on WTER. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Alkaline Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

