Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €242.00 ($281.40) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €232.21 ($270.02).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €219.65 ($255.41) on Friday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($240.47). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €218.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €213.25.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

